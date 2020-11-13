A548 in Bagillt closed following a road traffic collision
Police have closed the A548 in both directions in Bagillt following a collision.
The road is closed between the junctions with Reynolds Road and Bagillt High street.
North Wales Police have said “Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision. Please use alternative routes.”
Reports locally suggest the collision involves a motorcycle.
Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A548 Westbound between Manor Industrial Estate and Gulf Petrol Station”
#RoadClosure currently in place on the A548 in both directions, between the junctions with Reynolds Road and Bagillt High street. Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision. Please use alternative routes. Thank you.
— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) November 13, 2020
