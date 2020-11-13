Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Nov 2020

Updated: Fri 13th Nov

A548 in Bagillt closed following a road traffic collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have closed the A548 in both directions in Bagillt following a collision.

The road is closed between the junctions with Reynolds Road and Bagillt High street.

North Wales Police have said “Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision. Please use alternative routes.”

Reports locally suggest the collision involves a motorcycle.


Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A548 Westbound between Manor Industrial Estate and Gulf Petrol Station”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Hawarden High School

News

Nurse charged with the murder of 8 babies to appear at Chester Crown Court today

News

Health bosses say capacity at North Wales hospitals ‘very tight’ following increase in coronavirus patients

News

New local coronavirus testing facility could be opened in Deeside to help people get checked faster

News

Deeside running club’s annual event cancelled but members have keept busy during pandemic

News

Hope House annual Santa Dash to go virtual due to COVID-19 impact

News

Flintshire residents to decide re-distribution of £60,000 seized criminal cash pot

News

North Wales health board working on December date for starting COVID-19 vaccinations.

News

‘Ageing’ Deeside Leisure Centre could be replaced by new, smaller facility, council briefing reveals

News





Read 543,011 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn