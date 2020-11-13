A548 in Bagillt closed following a road traffic collision

Police have closed the A548 in both directions in Bagillt following a collision.

The road is closed between the junctions with Reynolds Road and Bagillt High street.

North Wales Police have said “Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision. Please use alternative routes.”

Reports locally suggest the collision involves a motorcycle.





Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A548 Westbound between Manor Industrial Estate and Gulf Petrol Station”