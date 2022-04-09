Zip World set to open world’s first 18 hole underground ‘adventure’ golf, and it’s in North Wales

The world’s first underground adventure golf course is coming to North Wales.

Zip World is set to open the 18-hole adventure golf course – 500ft below the ground – at its Llechwedd site in Blaenau Ffestiniog in the summer.

With 4 Welsh adventure sites under their belt, Zip World is best known for the world’s fastest zip line, Velocity 2, which is based at Penrhyn Quarry in Bethesda.

Underground golf will join a host of other cavern-based adventures at Zip World Llechwedd, including the famous Bounce Below, the Caverns adventure course, and the Deep Mine Tour.

The Underground Golf adventure course is set to feature 18 holes, across 4 levels in a vast underground mining chamber.

Zip World has said it will “deliver an ambitious and impressive display of lighting, and a sensory experience with plenty of sound effects and interactive elements.”

“The adventure will tie in closely with Llechwedd’s history – retaining and keeping the site’s heritage and roots alive are a priority of Zip World’s, meaning this isn’t just an exciting new experience, but a nod to the past.”

The adventure will be themed around the slate mining heritage, featuring snippets of information about the mine, mining tool props, and sound effects such as dynamite explosions and slate splitting.

Zip World has said it is working closely with local suppliers on the project, namely Gerallt Evans Metalworks of Llanrwst, who are fabricating the steel frame and layers.

Commercial Director Andrew Hudson says “This is an extremely exciting project for us, and to be able to work with local businesses to bring the project to life and create more jobs is what it’s all about.”

“Underground golf will be the perfect blend of an exciting, competitive adventure and a heritage piece, telling the story of how the mine came to be in a fun, high-octane way.”

“Being able to give locals and day-trippers alike the chance to experience the Llechwedd mine in different ways is the core value of our site.”

“Underground Golf will be open to any age, as long as children are accompanied by an adult, and will be accessible via Europe’s steepest cable railway, adding yet another layer of uniqueness to the experience.”