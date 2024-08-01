Youth justice service in Flintshire receives ‘Good’ rating

Flintshire Youth Justice Service has received a ‘Good’ rating after a recent inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation (HMIP).

The inspection assessed the service across three key areas: organisational delivery, quality of work with children and young people, and out-of-court work.

The HMIP report highlighted the service’s commitment and hard work towards supporting children, young people, and victims in Flintshire.

The service was found to be well-placed within the Local Authority, with significant strategic and operational influence, underpinned by a strong commitment to trauma-informed practice.

Inspectors commended the passion of managers, staff, and volunteers for providing robust support and bridging gaps in service provision. They noted that the staff frequently go above and beyond in their efforts to assist children and young people.

The report also emphasised the strong partnerships and influence of Flintshire Youth Justice Service. It pointed out that the service delivery and practice are evidence-based and backed by detailed performance data.

Additionally, the service’s strong links with academic institutions and its commendable approaches to assessment and victim support were praised.

However, the report also outlined areas for improvement, recommending that gaps in resources and provision in health, speech, language, communication, and probation be addressed.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet member for Education, Welsh Language, and Culture, expressed her pride in the service’s achievements.

“Flintshire Youth Justice Service and its staff should be proud of its achievements. Their commitment to our children, young people, families, and victims is outstanding. The report findings and recommendations from the inspector will aid them in continuing to deliver high-quality services for all the young people in their care,” she said.