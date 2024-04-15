Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Apr 2024

Young woman and child victims in Mold street robbery, police appeal for witnesses

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives investigating a robbery in Mold are appealing for witnesses.
The alleged incident, involving a young woman with a child, was reported to have happened on Water Street, at around 1pm on Wednesday, March 6th.
A 32-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded into custody.
Detective Constable Simon Letch said: “We believe the robbery may have been witnessed by members of the public, including a woman who approached the victim following the incident.
“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that could assist with our investigation to get in contact with us at the earliest opportunity, quoting reference number 24000231885.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Wrexham to host to second stage of Tour of Britain Women
  • Mold: Plans to turn former Boots store into bar given the green light
  • North East Wales Archives launch new digital content

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wrexham to host to second stage of Tour of Britain Women

    News

    Mold: Plans to turn former Boots store into bar given the green light

    News

    North East Wales Archives launch new digital content

    News

    Met Office issues weather warning for North Wales

    News

    RSPCA launches ‘For Every Kind’ campaign in Wales to ‘rethink animals’ in 200th year

    News

    Deeside based POP UP Products welcomes new management coordinator

    News

    Senedd to vote on Outdoor Education bill this week

    News

    Summer scam alert: Lloyds Bank warns of rise in holiday frauds

    News

    Deeside volunteers raise £13,300 for Cancer Research

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn