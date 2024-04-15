Young woman and child victims in Mold street robbery, police appeal for witnesses

Detectives investigating a robbery in Mold are appealing for witnesses.

The alleged incident, involving a young woman with a child, was reported to have happened on Water Street, at around 1pm on Wednesday, March 6th.

A 32-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded into custody.

Detective Constable Simon Letch said: “We believe the robbery may have been witnessed by members of the public, including a woman who approached the victim following the incident.