Young woman and child victims in Mold street robbery, police appeal for witnesses
Detectives investigating a robbery in Mold are appealing for witnesses.
The alleged incident, involving a young woman with a child, was reported to have happened on Water Street, at around 1pm on Wednesday, March 6th.
A 32-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded into custody.
Detective Constable Simon Letch said: “We believe the robbery may have been witnessed by members of the public, including a woman who approached the victim following the incident.
“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that could assist with our investigation to get in contact with us at the earliest opportunity, quoting reference number 24000231885.”