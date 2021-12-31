Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 31st Dec

“You can’t hide, we will find you” Police drone guides dog unit to intercept suspects on the run in Buckley

The North Wales Police drone team guided a dog unit in to intercept a pair of suspects who were on the run in Buckley last night.

Footage released by the team shows two people running along a tree-lined path between Southdown Primary School and Kiln Close.

Police said the two were attempting to set a “Strava course record”  – a reference to the popular running app – as they tried in vain to evade capture.

Police Dog Arlo was brought in the intercept the two after being tracked by a thermal imaging camera attached to the drone.

Officers haven’t disclosed the reason for the arrest.

Click on the video below

A post on the NWP Drone Team Facebook page reads: “You can’t run, you can’t hide, we will find you.”

“These 2 attempted to set a Strava course record whilst making off from officers in Buckley last night, they failed miserably when we directed in @ChNWPoliceDogs PD Arlo to intercept them.”

As well as assisting with crime-fighting in the region the police drone team also play a key role on missing person searches and have been hailed ‘life savers.’

In June the team located a missing pensioner, Roy Giblin, 82, from Abergele, in a patch of long grass near the town’s train station.

The missing grandfather was saved by a police drone that spotted him after he had spent 18 hours lost in fields of 4ft high grass while out on a walk.

Roy became disorientated while walking through long grass not far from his home on June 8.

His grateful family said that without the assistance of the drone team “he didn’t stand a chance”.

 



