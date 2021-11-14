Yellow weather warning – fog could impact Deeside tonight and into the morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog overnight which could impact parts of Deeside.

The warning came into play at 8.36pm this evening (Sunday, November 14) and remains in force until 10am on Monday.

Forecasters say thick fog in places, causing difficult, possibly dangerous, travel conditions.

The warning is also in place for Flintshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Cheshire and most of the North West of England.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Areas of fog, some very dense with visibility near 50 metres in places, and currently focused across Cheshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire, seems likely to develop more widely during the coming hours.”

“It is uncertain at this stage whether the same areas will be affected during the Monday morning peak travel period.”