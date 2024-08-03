Wrexham Police FC to face soap stars and ex-players in charity match

Wrexham Police FC will face well-known soap stars and ex-Premier League players in their next fundraising match.

Playing in aid of North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT), the local officers will take on Supporting Charities FC – a team of celebrities and former professional footballers.

The match will be hosted at Airbus FC in Broughton at 3pm on Sunday, 11 August.

Among those expected to be lining up against police side will be a trio of actors from Emmerdale; James Hooton who plays Sam Dingle, Jay Kontzle who portrays Billy Fletcher and Joe Warren Plant aka Jacob Gallagher.

Wrexham Police FC hope to build on the £44,000 they have already raised for charities and other good causes since forming 18 months ago.

Club founder, Sgt Dave Smith said: “We’re looking forward to taking on some familiar faces from the world of television and former professional footballers.

“PACT is a cause that’s close to our hearts because they have done a great deal to support us as a team which has allowed us to do what we do in the community.

“I know PACT does a great deal of great work across North Wales supporting projects that reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“What they do dovetails perfectly with our work in communities in North Wales.

“We encourage community groups to apply for support from PACT because we see the real benefits that their support gives.

“It has a significant impact and helps make North Wales a safer place. They are fantastic.”

Voluntary donations will be accepted on the gate on the day, while online donations can be made here.