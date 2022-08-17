Wrexham Maelor Hospital Radiology facilities to undergo £1.68m refurb

Radiology facilities at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital are set to undergo refurbishment and extension works.

Contractors Pave Away will carry out the £1.68m project, which includes an internal remodel of the existing space within the hospital to house new imaging equipment including CT, MRI and X-ray rooms and an interim CT scanner room for whilst the work is ongoing and associated works.

Pave Aways has delivered a number of previous contracts for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board including the creation of a data centre at the hospital, the refurbishment of The Elms, which delivers community drug and alcohol rehabilitation services in Wrexham, and the extension and remodelling of Corwen Medical Centre.

It will manage the contract from its Welsh headquarters in Benjamin Road.

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen said: “We have worked on many live hospital sites and are experienced at ensuring day-to-day life is not interrupted for staff and patients whilst we work.

“As well as delivering new first class new facilities for the hospital we will be supporting the Welsh economy, utilising business and suppliers in our supply chain within 30-miles of Wrexham where possible.”

