Wrexham Glyndwr University set to rebrand as ‘Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University’.

Wrexham Glyndwr University is set to rebrand as 'Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University'.

It comes following an extensive consultation with the university's staff, students and external stakeholders.

Formerly known as the North East Wales Institute for Higher Education (NEWI), Wrexham Glyndwr was granted university status in 2008 and became Glyndwr University, before adding Wrexham to the front of its name in 2016.

The name change, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2023/early 2024, aims to "streamline marketing and strengthen the brand and identity."

It comes at a time when Wrexham is receiving world-wide attention thanks to the Hollywood takeover and growing success of Wrexham AFC, Disney+ docuseries and the awarding of city status.

A Wrexham Glyndwr University spokesperson said: "Following approval by Privy Council, we can confirm the institution's name has changed from 'Glyndwr University/ Prifysgol Glyndŵr' to 'Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University'.

"The renaming of the university will help streamline marketing and strengthen our brand and identity. As it stands, we are currently in the planning stages of a vibrant and exciting rebrand of the institution.

"The university is proud to be located in Wrexham – a place which is gaining worldwide attention for a number of reasons – from the high-profile takeover of our neighbours at Wrexham AFC and them securing their return to the Football League at the weekend, the popular Welcome to Wrexham docuseries – to recently acquired city status, as well as coming runner-up in the UK City of Culture 2025 bid and the ambitious investment and regeneration schemes which we are part of.

"The coupling of place and university is the most effective way to reach audiences and is replicated across the higher education sector across the UK.

"Being named 'Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University' will enable us to communicate the university name more easily to students and other stakeholders nationally and internationally."

