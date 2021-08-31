Woman accused of murdering a man in Connah’s Quay in May pleads not guilty

A woman accused of murdering a man in Connah’s Quay in May has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Emma Berry is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Dean Michael Bennett who died following an incident at a property on Old Dock Road on May 22.

Berry, of Dock Road, was told her trial is expected to last up to two weeks when she appeared in Mold Crown Court via video link on Tuesday morning, the BBC reports.