Witness appeal following “altercation involving a male approaching a school pupil” in Saltney

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an “altercation involving a male approaching a school pupil” in Saltney.

The alleged incident took place on St Davids Terrace at 3.30pm on Tuesday, November 2.

The man is described in his 30’s/40s and was wearing a black and white hooded top.

A post on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page states: “Witnesses required following an altercation involving a male approaching a school pupil at the junction of St Davids Terrace, Saltney yesterday afternoon at 3:30 pm.”

“Male was described to be in his 30-40s, heavy build wearing a black and white hooded top.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference Z161127.