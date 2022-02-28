Witness appeal after “15-20 males fighting… with one reportedly seen holding a knife”

Police have launched a witness appeal following a mass disturbance on Saturday evening on Connah’s Quay High Street.

Local officers said “At 7pm on Saturday we received multiple reports of an ongoing disturbance involving a group of youths on Connah’s Quay High Street.

“Between 15-20 males were seen fighting close to the Ladbrokes bookmakers store, with one reportedly seen holding a knife.

Three victims, all of whom were punched during the incident, sustained injuries.

Police added, “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed this incident. Reports can be made via our online service: https://orlo.uk/NZnQf or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 22000140315.”