Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Feb 2022

Witness appeal after “15-20 males fighting… with one reportedly seen holding a knife”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched a witness appeal following a mass disturbance on Saturday evening on Connah’s Quay High Street.

Local officers said “At 7pm on Saturday we received multiple reports of an ongoing disturbance involving a group of youths on Connah’s Quay High Street.

“Between 15-20 males were seen fighting close to the Ladbrokes bookmakers store, with one reportedly seen holding a knife.

Three victims, all of whom were punched during the incident, sustained injuries.

Police added, “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed this incident. Reports can be made via our online service: https://orlo.uk/NZnQf or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 22000140315.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Proposed industrial action at Airbus ‘suspended’ pending further vote

News

Police appeal for witnesses after man struck with hammer and house damaged in Shotton

News

Nationwide customers locked out of online banking

News

£13m package of funding as part of new plan to reduce and prevent obesity in Wales

News

Man who kicked female police officer in face outside a Mold pub jailed for 12 months

News

Police Dog Bart helps officers detain man they were searching for in Holywell

News

A550 in Flintshire partially blocked following collision

News

New 20mph speed limits have gone live today in parts of Flintshire

News

Office of Rail and Road offers clarity as councillor blasts them for ‘red tape’ over Wrexham to Bidston line

News





Read 469,425 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn