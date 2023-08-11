Who is ‘J.H.P.’? Gladstone’s Library calls for help unravelling intriguing letter mystery

A compelling piece of correspondence has caught the attention of historians at Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The letter, signed only as ‘J.H.P.’, contains reflections on the Crimean War and the Charge of the Light Brigade, along with personal musings that indicate at least a fleeting familiarity with the former British Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The intriguing letter, presented without a date or complete signature, recalls a conversation in Hawarden and how it led ‘J.H.P.’ to meditate upon the tragic ‘Charge for Balaklava’ (Charge of the Light Brigade), pondering whether soldiers from other European regiments may have seen the absurdity of the charge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Charge of the Light Brigade, a military action involving the British light cavalry against Russian forces during the Battle of Balaclava in 1854, resulted in devastating losses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Brigade, commanded by the 7th Earl of Cardigan, faced Russian artillery fire from three sides, meeting a catastrophic fate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This letter to William Ewart Gladstone is from an acquaintance who signs simply as 'J.H.P.'



The letter also considers the nature of the charge itself, reflecting on the possibility that other soldiers might have realized a mistake had been made, thereby avoiding the tragedy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This enigmatic correspondence adds to the rich tapestry of letters and documents within Gladstone’s Library, many of which bear the signature of their authors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The mysterious identity of ‘J.H.P.’ has piqued the curiosity of historians and in effort to uncover their hidden connection with Gladstone, the library has called on the public to help shed light on the writer’s identity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s a fascinating letter. Some letters in our archives from the general public are not signed, but most of our letters are,” a spokesperson for Gladstone’s Library explained, emphasising the unique quality of this particular correspondence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The discovery of the letter’s author could provide new insights into Gladstone’s relationships, personal reflections, and perspectives on critical historical events. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The letter’s place in public correspondence, despite its hints of a more personal connection, adds to the puzzle that now awaits unravelling. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Any ideas? Contact the library here: enquiries@gladlib.org ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

