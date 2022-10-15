Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 15th Oct 2022

Updated: Sat 15th Oct

When will Corporation Tax increase to 25% and who will it impact

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Prime minister Liz Truss sacked her Chancellor of 38 days Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, installed Jeremey Hunt as the new Chancellor then went on to reverse a planned cut to business tax amid the ongoing fallout from the mini-budget.

It was announced by the then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in his mini-budget on 23 September that the planned corporation tax increase from 19% to 25% from 1 April 2023 would be cancelled.

However, on 14 October, the prime minister announced that this cancellation would be reversed, meaning that the planned rise to corporation tax to 25% on 1 April 2023 would go ahead.

The move will raise around £18 billion a year and acting as a down payment on what will now be the UK government’s full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan.

In a statement, the UK Treasury said the legislated increase in the Corporation Tax rate from April 2023 will go ahead, with most small businesses benefitting from the new small profits rate.

It said: “The decision has been taken in recognition of the need to ensure the UK’s economic stability and reassure markets of its commitment to fiscal discipline, after elements of September’s Growth Plan went further and faster than markets were expecting.”

“The Prime Minister has set out that the government is prepared to do whatever is necessary to ensure debt is falling as a share of the economy in the medium term and to ensure that taxpayers’ money is well spent, putting public finances on a sustainable footing.”

The Treasury said: “The previously announced small profits rate of Corporation Tax will be maintained. Smaller or less profitable businesses will not pay the full 25% rate, and companies with less than £50,000 of profit – the large majority – will not see any increase at all, continuing to pay Corporation Tax at 19%.”

“The UK’s corporate tax regime will remain competitive and supportive of growth at the 25% rate, continuing to be the lowest rate in the G7. As part of the forthcoming tax review, the government will look at how the tax system can go further to promote growth and investment.”

“The government is committed to growing the economy and taking forward supply-side reforms that will ignite strong and sustained growth that delivers prosperity for the UK.”

“Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will set out the government’s Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 31 October, alongside a full forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.”

 

Read Next

  • Shotton: “You’re Seeing People Who Wouldn’t have been Struggling Before Who Now Need Help” – A Day in the Life of a Food Bank
  • M56 – no weekend closures near Runcorn this weekend but closed both ways at end of month
  • Broadband customers could face hikes of up to £113 in 2023, Which? warns
  • Liz Truss “architect of her own misfortunes” says First Minsiter

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Shotton: “You’re Seeing People Who Wouldn’t have been Struggling Before Who Now Need Help” – A Day in the Life of a Food Bank

    News

    M56 – no weekend closures near Runcorn this weekend but closed both ways at end of month

    News

    Broadband customers could face hikes of up to £113 in 2023, Which? warns

    News

    Liz Truss “architect of her own misfortunes” says First Minsiter

    News

    Police warning after ATM distraction theft outside a Greyhound Retail Park supermarket

    News

    Police: Deeside arrests as part of County Lines Intensification Week

    News

    Ambulance workers in Wales to vote on strike action

    News

    Chester: Appeal for witnesses after collision causes extensive damage to Grosvenor Bridge

    News

    Team providing independence to people with learning disabilities up for top NHS award

    News




    Read 424,036 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn