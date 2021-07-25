Wepre parkrun set to return next month as Chester sees over 320 runners take part in first run since start of pandemic

Hundreds of people returned to Chester parkrun on Saturday, the first time the 5k running, jogging, walking event has been held since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Flintshire’s parkrun, which takes place at Wepre Park looks like it will return next month.

Parkruns are held on Saturday mornings in parks and open spaces across the UK, they are described as a “positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.”

Mass participation sports events outdoors were given the green light by the UK government when England moved into Stage Four of its Covid roadmap on 19 July.

Over 320 people attended the Chester parkrun on Saturday which takes place at the Countess of Chester Country Park.

It’s good to be back. Turnout approx 320 – we’re just processing the results. Will post some photos on the webpage later. See you next week pic.twitter.com/KmVSKB3lel — Chester parkrun (@Chesterparkrun) July 24, 2021

Wales has taken a more cautious approach than England in the easing of restrictions but most Covid rules are set to be scrapped from 7 August, all laws on the number of people who can meet will end.

Wepre parkrun has been taking place since May 2016, it – along with around 700 parkruns up and down the UK – was suspended in March 2020.

Following a recent announcement by the Welsh government on moving to alert level zero in August, parkrun says, “we are working towards returning 5k events in Wales from Saturday 14 August.”

“We are in contact with landowners to confirm permission for events restarting on this date, and will continue to work closely with ambassadors and event teams in order to do our very best to make it happen.”