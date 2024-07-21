New first minister: Welsh Labour publishes timetable for Vaughan Gething replacement

Wales will welcome a new first minister by mid-September, Welsh Labour announced, following the resignation of Vaughan Gething.

The leadership change comes after three ministers and the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser quit.

Mr Gething, who assumed office less than four months ago, confirmed his resignation after the high-profile departures on Tuesday.

His tenure was plagued by controversies, including a £200,000 donation from a convicted polluter, a lost no-confidence vote, and the sacking of a minister accused of leaking.

Julie James, Lesley Griffiths, Mick Antoniw, and Jeremy Miles resigned, urging Mr Gething to step down for the nation’s benefit.

Initially resistant, he ultimately yielded to their demands.

The Welsh Labour Party has set a timetable for selecting a new leader.

Nominations for candidates opened on Saturday evening, with Labour Senedd Members having until midday on Wednesday to declare their support.

The new leader will be chosen by Welsh Labour members and affiliated organisations, including trade unions.

Ballots will be distributed from August 22, with a return deadline of September 13.

The new leader’s announcement is scheduled for Saturday, September 14.

Mr Gething will face his final First Minister’s Questions on September 17, with the election of the new first minister set for September 18.