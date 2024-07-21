Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 21st Jul 2024

New first minister: Welsh Labour publishes timetable for Vaughan Gething replacement

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales will welcome a new first minister by mid-September, Welsh Labour announced, following the resignation of Vaughan Gething.

The leadership change comes after three ministers and the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser quit.

Mr Gething, who assumed office less than four months ago, confirmed his resignation after the high-profile departures on Tuesday.

His tenure was plagued by controversies, including a £200,000 donation from a convicted polluter, a lost no-confidence vote, and the sacking of a minister accused of leaking.

Julie James, Lesley Griffiths, Mick Antoniw, and Jeremy Miles resigned, urging Mr Gething to step down for the nation’s benefit.

Initially resistant, he ultimately yielded to their demands.

The Welsh Labour Party has set a timetable for selecting a new leader.

Nominations for candidates opened on Saturday evening, with Labour Senedd Members having until midday on Wednesday to declare their support.

The new leader will be chosen by Welsh Labour members and affiliated organisations, including trade unions.

Ballots will be distributed from August 22, with a return deadline of September 13.

The new leader’s announcement is scheduled for Saturday, September 14.

Mr Gething will face his final First Minister’s Questions on September 17, with the election of the new first minister set for September 18.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Meet the Deeside fighter who went from shy, overweight kid to pro heavyweight
  • Connah’s Quay’s Royal composer Paul Mealor joins elite club after receiving rare award from King
  • Queensferry Sports transformed by regeneration grant

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Meet the Deeside fighter who went from shy, overweight kid to pro heavyweight

    News

    Connah’s Quay’s Royal composer Paul Mealor joins elite club after receiving rare award from King

    News

    Queensferry Sports transformed by regeneration grant

    News

    Failing to make changes to black bin collections – not an option, says Flintshire Council

    News

    Flintshire sports clubs get set for summer with funding from Police and Crime Commissioner

    News

    Lush Broughton celebrate 1st birthday with free product making and competitions

    News

    Thousands of Flintshire families to receive summer financial aid for food bills

    News

    Number of patients waiting for NHS treatment reaches record high in Wales

    News

    Police issue warning over scam targeting North Wales petrol stations

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn