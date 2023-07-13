Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jul 2023

Welsh Jewellery Brand Clogau retains Chester Racecourse City Plate Day title

Esteemed Welsh gold jewellery specialist Clogau, has been announced as the title sponsor for the second year running of City Plate Day, one of Chester Racecourse’s most popular fixtures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is scheduled for this coming Saturday, 15 July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a second-generation family business, Clogau is celebrated for its high-quality, unique, hand-finished jewellery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of Wales and a revered affiliation with British Royalty, Clogau has crafted pieces full of character and storytelling for over three decades. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The firm first displayed its association with Chester Racecourse in 2021, when it launched an exclusive Chester Racecourse Horse & Jockey Collection before sponsoring a Ladies Evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Clogau’s relationship with City Plate Day has since grown, with this year’s event featuring the running of the Clogau Handicap Stakes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ben Roberts, the Managing Director of Clogau, expressed his excitement at securing the fixture once again for the brand. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“City Plate Day is arguably one of the most popular fixtures at Chester Racecourse. This is our third title day and second association with City Plate Day – an event in the calendar that we really look forward to. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hosting a title day provides a unique opportunity to showcase our brand, particularly with one of our boutiques being located within the city walls,” said Roberts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kate Dawson, the Commercial Director at Chester Racecourse, also shared her enthusiasm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled to welcome Clogau back as title sponsor of City Plate Day. Clogau is a business that crafts beautiful jewellery steeped in Welsh history and one that supports the local communities where its fabulous boutiques and outlets are located. Clogau City Plate Day is always a highlight in the social calendar for guests attending Chester Racecourse, and we look forward to welcoming everybody to the Roodee for another special occasion,” Kate commented. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Clogau City Plate Day is the second of two race meetings at Chester Racecourse this week, preceded by the Camden Town Brewery Ladies & Gents Evening on Friday, 14 July. Tickets for either raceday can be purchased at www.chester-races.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

