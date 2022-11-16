Welsh Government provides update on options to reduce traffic delays following Menai Bridge closure

The Welsh Government has provided an update on options being considered to reduce delays for people travelling over the Menai Strait following the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge.

It follows an increase in hold-ups for those crossing between Anglesey and Gwynedd via the Britannia Bridge after the neighbouring structure was closed for safety reasons last month.

The longest travel time on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 is reported as being during the morning rush hour (between 8am and 9am) on weekdays.

The government is therefore urging people to travel outside these hours to help reduce their journey time after being heavily criticised for the Menai Bridge’s closure.

Drivers are also being encouraged to use the park and share schemes at Llanfairpwll and Gaerwen for friends and colleagues going to the same place.

Transport for Wales have provided additional rail stops and free train travel for students in the area, whilst Arriva Buses have also put on additional services.

Government officials are also working to develop other measures to reduce delays on the A55 because of the bridge closure.

These include:

contingency plans

reduced speed limits

slip road closures

ramp metering

rolling road blocks

the additional lane option across the A55 Britannia Bridge to be used when flows in one direction are greater than the other (contraflow). Generally this would be used by eastbound vehicles in the morning and westbound vehicles in the evening.

The Welsh Government said: “Not all these options will be possible between now and early 2023.

“Some will require more consultation with partners, but we will work as quickly as possible to implement any measures to help address delays on the A55 Britannia Bridge.”

Later this week (Friday 18 November) a temporary traffic order will be put in place on the Menai Bridge covering a 12-month period.

The temporary order allows work to take place on the bridge during that period but does not mean that the road will be closed for the whole duration.

Whilst the order is in place, pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge via the footway.

Traffic Wales is continuing to provide updates on travel times Twitter and on their website: A5 Menai Suspension Bridge: Major Maintenance Scheme.

Frequently asked questions are being kept updated here: A5 Menai Bridge: frequently asked questions.

