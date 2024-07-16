Welsh Government Ministers resign and call for Vaughan Gething to step down

The Welsh Government is on the brink of collapse following the high-profile resignations of four key ministers this morning.

Jeremy Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James, and Lesley Griffiths have all submitted their letters of resignation to First Minister Vaughan Gething, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership.

Mr Gething has been under huge pressure throughout his short tenure due to donations he received for his leadership campaign from a businessman convicted of an environmental crime for dumping waste on a conservation site.

Last month, he lost a confidence vote in his leadership but refused to step down as First Minister.

He has also been heavily criticised after sacking his minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, the MS for Delyn, after alleging that she leaked text messages to the media.

Ms Blythyn has always denied being responsible for the leak.

Wrexham MS Lesley Griffiths expressed profound distress over various governmental issues.

In her resignation letter, she highlighted the mishandling of confidential matters and the resulting impact on her relationships with colleagues.

Ms Griffiths indicated that these challenges were significant enough to prevent effective governance under the current leadership, leading to her decision to step down.

Julie James MS outlined a series of leadership missteps that led to her resignation.

Her letter referenced continuous mistakes in decision-making and the ineffective handling of internal governance and significant political issues.

Ms James conveyed her disappointment with the current state of affairs, stating that the leadership is incapable of leading the group forward.

She urged Vaughan Gething to consider resigning as First Minister.

Jeremy Miles MS cited Mr Gething’s no-confidence vote in the Senedd as a critical reason for his resignation.

He believes these issues signify serious problems within the party and the government’s direction under Vaughan Gething.

Mr Miles expressed that the necessary leadership repairs cannot be realised under the current circumstances, prompting his resignation.

In a public statement on Twitter, Mick Antoniw announced his resignation as Counsel General from the Welsh Government.

He expressed great sadness and advised Vaughan Gething that he does not believe he can continue as First Minister.

Mr Antoniw emphasised the need for a confident and stable government, stating, “You have lost a vote of confidence in the Senedd. That is something I regard as being of major constitutional importance.”

Mr Antoniw further criticised Mr Gething’s ability to command a majority and enter into agreements with opposition members to pass a budget, describing the Senedd as “rudderless.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said, “Vaughan Gething has led a government of chaos and put his own self-interest before the interests of the people of Wales.

“For months, the First Minister’s poor judgement, aversion to scrutiny and ‘do nothing’ approach to governing has undermined the office of First Minister and brought Welsh politics into disrepute.

“Seldom have heads of government in a democracy disregarded the will of its legislature by carrying on despite losing a vote of confidence.

“The Labour party has thrown its weight behind Vaughan Gething and Keir Starmer has acted as his main cheerleader. The Ministers who resigned today are equally culpable, they should have acted far sooner than their eleventh hour intervention when it was a case of one bad headline too many.

“The people of Wales are losing faith in Labour’s ability to govern Wales. In its attitude of ‘our way or no way’ and in its record of delivery which is increasingly found wanting – Labour is out of ideas and running out of road with the public.