Welsh Government earmarks £800,000 for Sandycroft flood defence work

The Welsh Government has announced funding for a number of flood alleviation projects in Flintshire, including Sandycroft and Broughton.

Julie James MS, Minister for Climate Change, has officially released the Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme for the coming year.

Despite facing significant challenges such as public sector financial constraints and soaring construction costs, £34 million has been allocated towards new initiatives across the country, maintaining the government’s promise to mitigate flood risks for over 45,000 properties.

Among these initiatives, significant investments are directed towards Sandycroft and Broughton, areas previously hit by a number of devastating flooding incidents.

The recent weather patterns in Wales, marked by a winter of record warmth and rainfall, underscore the urgency of these investments.

The UK’s top 10 warmest and wettest winter records now include the current season, with Wales experiencing its eighth wettest winter to date.

The devastating impacts of Storm Babet in North Wales and subsequent storms across the country have highlighted the increasing vulnerability of communities to extreme weather events.

In response, the Welsh Government, through its National Strategy and Programme for Government, has set ambitious targets to bolster flood risk management and ensure the safety of its communities.

Local authorities, supported by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), play a pivotal role, their efforts in developing new schemes, issuing warnings, responding to incidents, and maintaining infrastructure are crucial for enhancing community resilience and adaptation to climate change.

To further support local flood risk management, the Welsh Government is providing £4.2 million for the delivery of 74 small-scale schemes through its grant programme.

These projects, often implemented by local construction firms, not only enhance flood defences but also contribute to local economies.

Julie James MS said: “The prolonged period of wet weather we have experienced across Wales this winter has provided yet another reminder as to why this investment is necessary.”

“We are in the midst of a climate emergency and our atmosphere is heating up and retaining more moisture. Despite international efforts, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.”

“That is why this winter is in the top 10 warmest and top 10 wettest on record for the UK.”

“Wales is currently experiencing its 8th wettest winter, and just recorded its warmest ever February.”

“The latest UK Climate Projections show that sea levels are projected to rise by over a metre in the next 100 years, whilst increased rainfall and storminess will significantly increase the risk of flooding.”

“In November, Storm Babet brought widespread flooding to North Wales and over 100 properties were flooded in Flintshire.”

“As our climate becomes wetter, our river and drainage networks are under increasing pressure.”

“But we know we must rise to these challenges to keep our communities safe. That is why we have set ourselves ambitious targets through our National Strategy and Programme for Government.”

In Sandycroft, £801,629 will be used to protect 12 properties upon completion of construction.

Additionally, the Broughton and Bretton Flood Resilience Plan is set to receive £30,000, benefiting 30 properties.

Another £30,000 is allocated to the Sandycroft Flood Resilience Plan, which will safeguard 35 properties once construction is completed.

£50,000 will go towards the Hendre Flood Alleviation Scheme and £100,000 for a Mold Surface Water Management Plan.

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant said: “This announcement today is the culmination of months of work by myself, residents affected, Flintshire Council, and Natural Resources Wales.”

“I am, of course, delighted that such a significant sum has been made available to provide much-needed flood alleviation work.”

The challenge now is to get the work completed as quickly as possible to deliver peace of mind to residents in these communities.”