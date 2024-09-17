Welsh government drops gender quota plans for 2026 election

The Welsh Government is to abandon its controversial plan to require political parties to ensure at least 50% of candidates in the 2026 Senedd election are women.

Originally introduced under former First Minister Mark Drakeford, the gender quota proposal had faced ongoing legal challenges and concerns about its feasibility.

Social justice secretary Jane Hutt confirmed the decision, saying the government remains committed to gender balance in politics but will now focus on more “practical and timely” policy objectives.

The decision comes ahead of a scheduled debate on 24 September, when Members of the Senedd (MSs) were set to vote on whether to withdraw the bill from further consideration.

The plans were originally intended to come into effect for the 2026 election, before being delayed to 2030.

They were split from a broader package of reforms to expand the Senedd from 60 to 96 members, which has already been given Royal Assent.

The decision to drop the gender quota bill followed advice from presiding officer, Elin Jones, who raised concerns over whether the Senedd had the legal authority to implement such a law.

A committee of MSs also warned that the proposal could face legal challenges, which might disrupt the 2026 election.

Additionally, the Equality and Human Rights Commission raised concerns that allowing candidates to self-identify their gender could be “unlawful” under existing UK laws.

While the Welsh Government disagreed with these legal interpretations, they acknowledged that pushing ahead with the quota could risk a legal battle.

The government has pledged to “accelerate” guidance to political parties on diversity and inclusion, shifting away from the legislative approach.

Plaid Cymru expressed disappointment, with MSs Sioned Williams and Heledd Fychan criticising First Minister Eluned Morgan for not securing support for what they called “radical measures” necessary for gender parity in politics.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Constitution Darren Millar welcomed the decision, calling the gender quotas “divisive” and praising the move to scrap the bill.

“This decision was inevitable given the legal challenges that would have ensued if Labour had tried to force through these election quotas,” Millar said.

He also urged the government to reconsider its Senedd expansion plans, accusing ministers of focusing on increasing the number of politicians instead of addressing urgent needs in the Welsh NHS.