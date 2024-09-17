Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Sep 2024

Welsh government drops gender quota plans for 2026 election

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Government is to abandon its controversial plan to require political parties to ensure at least 50% of candidates in the 2026 Senedd election are women.

Originally introduced under former First Minister Mark Drakeford, the gender quota proposal had faced ongoing legal challenges and concerns about its feasibility.

Social justice secretary Jane Hutt confirmed the decision, saying the government remains committed to gender balance in politics but will now focus on more “practical and timely” policy objectives.

The decision comes ahead of a scheduled debate on 24 September, when Members of the Senedd (MSs) were set to vote on whether to withdraw the bill from further consideration.

The plans were originally intended to come into effect for the 2026 election, before being delayed to 2030.

They were split from a broader package of reforms to expand the Senedd from 60 to 96 members, which has already been given Royal Assent.

The decision to drop the gender quota bill followed advice from presiding officer, Elin Jones, who raised concerns over whether the Senedd had the legal authority to implement such a law.

A committee of MSs also warned that the proposal could face legal challenges, which might disrupt the 2026 election.

Additionally, the Equality and Human Rights Commission raised concerns that allowing candidates to self-identify their gender could be “unlawful” under existing UK laws.

While the Welsh Government disagreed with these legal interpretations, they acknowledged that pushing ahead with the quota could risk a legal battle.

The government has pledged to “accelerate” guidance to political parties on diversity and inclusion, shifting away from the legislative approach.

Plaid Cymru expressed disappointment, with MSs Sioned Williams and Heledd Fychan criticising First Minister Eluned Morgan for not securing support for what they called “radical measures” necessary for gender parity in politics.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Constitution Darren Millar welcomed the decision, calling the gender quotas “divisive” and praising the move to scrap the bill.

“This decision was inevitable given the legal challenges that would have ensued if Labour had tried to force through these election quotas,” Millar said.

He also urged the government to reconsider its Senedd expansion plans, accusing ministers of focusing on increasing the number of politicians instead of addressing urgent needs in the Welsh NHS.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Airbus could restart plans for Broughton helicopter factory, according to reports
  • How sustainability is shaping small businesses in Wales
  • Labour pledge to enshrine human rights into Welsh law delayed

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Airbus could restart plans for Broughton helicopter factory, according to reports

    News

    How sustainability is shaping small businesses in Wales

    News

    Labour pledge to enshrine human rights into Welsh law delayed

    News

    Ambition North Wales: Flintshire organisations encouraged to apply for green energy grants

    News

    Flintshire man to run Conwy Half Marathon in memory of late mum

    News

    Wales’ 20mph speed limit review moves to final stage ahead of one-year anniversary

    News

    Welsh Government launches consultation on EV chargepoints in new homes and buildings

    News

    Welsh council workers demand fair pay as UNISON launches strike ballot

    News

    HMRC urges thousands to check for missing state pension payments

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn