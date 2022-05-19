Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th May 2022

Welsh Government challenged over delays in installing Electric Vehicle charging points in North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales MS Mark Isherwood has today challenged the Deputy Minister for Climate Change over concerns that 21 Electric Vehicle rapid charging points announced for Wales last June have still not been installed.

Transport for Wales are working on behalf of the Welsh Government to deploy this rapid EV charging infrastructure, with installations to be spread across four Local Authority areas: Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Ceredigion and Powys.

Mr Isherwood raised the issue in Wednesday’s meeting of the Welsh Parliament, when questioning the Deputy Minister over how the Welsh Government is developing a sustainable transport network in North Wales.

The Deputy Minister told Mr Isherwood that “Our North Wales Metro Programme will transform rail, bus and active travel services across North Wales”, but Mr Isherwood stressed that Electric Vehicle Charging points will be key to a sustainable transport network in North Wales and asked why the 21 rapid Electric Vehicle charging point set to be installed by Transport for Wales are not yet in place.

He said: “In February, I wrote to you in support of a constituent who asked for ‘help in finding out why Transport for Wales, TfW, is taking so long to install the 21 rapid electric vehicle charging points announced last June’.

“In your reply, you stated ‘The project referred to is a complex one’, ‘there have been delays experienced in obtaining planning permissions, leases and wayleaves’, and Transport for Wales have assured your ‘officials that once they have secured the permissions the sites will quickly move to the construction phase’.

“How, therefore do you respond to my constituent’s subsequent statement ‘that TfW really need to move this along with priority as visitors driving EVs will come to North Wales and find it un-prepared for EV drivers’, who ‘will have disposable income which our local tourist industry would like to be spent in Wales’,  and that ‘the Rhug Estate announced it is installing eight high power car chargers at Corwen – a  few weeks to install eight high power chargers when TfW and Welsh Government can only manage one medium power charger in 10 months’?”

Responding, the Deputy Minister said “that the scheme has hit some snags”.

He added: “TfW do have a programme of work and this does prove to be very complex, for the range of reasons that he set out, and there have been delays for a whole range of reasons, not least due to supply chains as well as legal hold-ups, and also, as we were discussing in the Senedd earlier, the constraints of the grid. And this is another problem where the grid that we have is not fit for purpose to deal with the climate change emergency. Now, these are not things that are within the control of the Welsh Government. So, it’s a complex patchwork of reasons why there have been frustrations.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

M56 in Cheshire closed both ways due to a ‘police led incident’ diversions are in place

News

Police: “Suspicious incident” in Hawarden prompts warning about cold callers

News

North Wales MS welcomes major investment in Deeside manufacturing jobs

News

UK petrol and diesel prices hit new record highs

News

Childline seeing surge in counselling sessions over exam anxiety

News

Hundreds take in sight and sound of medieval battle at Bailey Hill in Mold over the weekend

News

The Royal Mint marks 50 years of Pride UK with first LGBTQ+ coin

News

CCTV images released after woman spat at and threatened on a North Wales train

News

New gamma camera at Wrexham Maelor Hospital will help speed-up diagnosis

News





Read 388,096 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn