Welsh Government announce delay to Sustainable Farming Scheme

A new timeframe for introducing the Sustainable Farming Scheme has been announced today by the Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary, Huw Irranca-Davies.

Speaking at a press conference at Sealands Farm in Bridgend, the Cabinet Secretary said that the change of timings was part of his ‘commitment to meaningful engagement with the farming sector’.

He said: “Since the first day of taking up this role I have been out and about meeting and listening to our farmers, hearing their views and taking on board what they have to say.

“My commitment to meaningful engagement with the farming sector, Plaid Cymru colleagues under the Cooperation Agreement and other stakeholders on the changes needed will necessitate a change in the implementation timetable.

“We have always said the Scheme would not be introduced until it is ready and I stand by that.

He then confirmed that the Basic Payment Scheme would continue to be available in 2025, with the proposed SFS transition period starting from 2026, with an announcement to follow on the BPS ceiling.

Existing rural investment schemes, such as the small grants schemes, will continue to support infrastructure changes.

The Cabinet Secretary concluded by saying: “Together we can create a future where our farmers produce the very best of Welsh food to the highest standards, while safeguarding our precious environment.

“We are listening and will continue to listen.

“We must continue to work in partnership to finalise a scheme that works long-term.

“This is the next step in making that happen.

The issue came to the doorstep of Wrexham’s MS Lesley Griffiths in February when a protest blocked and slowed the streets of the city centre – more here.