Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 29th Jan 2022

Welsh Covid PCR tests to be checked for other winter respiratory viruses such as flu

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Public Health Wales, in conjunction with Welsh Government, is rolling out improvements to its surveillance of winter respiratory viruses.

From January 2022, PCR samples tested for Coronavirus in NHS Wales labs can also be tested for influenza (flu) or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Those individuals who test positive for either flu or RSV will receive a text message, separately to their Coronavirus result text, informing them of the result.

Dr Robin Howe, National Clinical Lead for Microbiology at Public Health Wales, said:

“The platforms that are used to test samples for Coronavirus can also test for a number of viruses, including flu and RSV.  This enables us to monitor the spread of these viruses through the winter in Wales.

“Giving people the confirmation that they have flu or RSV rather than Covid-19 will mean that they are able to access the care that they need more easily, as well as protecting other people by staying away from them.”

Advice on the action to be taken following a positive flu or RSV result can be provided by accessing the advice from Public Health Wales at www.phw.nhs.wales/FLUtestresult or www.phw.nhs.wales/RSVtestresult



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Major changes to Highway Code come into force today

News

Essential resurfacing works on A55 in Flintshire will see evening traffic diverted through Flint and Holywell

News

23 year old pedestrian killed after collision in St Asaph

News

Budding police officers put through their paces by Wrexham Glyndwr’s sport and exercise team

News

684 Deeside residents share a £3.2 Million prize in January’s Postcode Millions draw

News

Plans submitted to Flintshire Council for ‘aerial adventure’ attraction at Presthaven Holiday Park

News

Plans for luxury dog boarding kennel in Flintshire backed for approval

News

Police dealing with “significant increase” in Anti Social Behaviour in part of Flint

News

Re-regulation of bus services will ensure public transport better serves our communities

News





Read 376,171 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn