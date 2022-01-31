Warning over rogue traders cold calling in Connah’s Quay area offering to do roofing works

Flintshire Trading Standards have said they are aware of rogue traders cold calling at properties in the Connah’s Quay area offering to do roofing works.

The rogue traders are reported to have knocked on doors unannounced and told residents they have loose slates and ridge tiles or other faults with their roofing and “can start the work immediately” for cash upfront.

A Flintshire Trading Standards spokesperson said: “On occasions, the trader can pressure and rush the householder to agreeing to pay and hand over the money. ”

“Consumers have found they have paid over large sums of money, yet the trader has left after just a couple of hours and have not carried out the work agreed and what work has been done is of a very low quality and in some cases will itself require repairs.”

“Remember you do not have to answer the door or let anyone in to your home and you have the right to ask them to leave. Flintshire Trading Standards advice is to not enter into contracts with anyone who cold calls on you.”

Flintshire Trading Standards can provide you with a ‘no cold calling’ sticker free of charge by contacting them on 01352 703181.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said:

“It is concerning that traders such as this are misleading consumers in this way.”

“The work they carry out is often of very poor quality, overpriced and in some cases, not needed.”

“I would urge residents not to employ the services of cold callers and if approached by such a business report any details to the County’s Trading Standards Service.”

Advice from Flintshire Trading Standards

If you believe you do need repairs carrying out to your home invite a number of traders to quote for the job and you can find reputable traders at Buy With Confidence where all traders have to be audited by their local Trading Standards service to be accepted onto the scheme. To find a trader visit www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk.

If you are aware of a rogue trader operating in the area or think you may have fallen victim to one, you are urged to report this to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. If a rogue trader is at your premise and refuses to leave or has taken your money and is still in the area, you should call the North Wales Police on 999.