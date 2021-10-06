Warning of an abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Thursday

Motorists have been warned about an abnormal load that is set to pass through Flintshire on Thursday.

The abnormal load will set off from Hanson Cefn Mawr Quarry near Mold at 11.30am on Thursday (7th October).

Police will then escort the vehicle carrying the load along the A494 to the A55 and onto the border with England.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that we are assisting with the escort of an abnormal load on Thursday 7th October from 11.30am.”

“The police escort will start at Hanson Cefn Mawr Quarry, Pant y Buarth, Mold and travel along the A494.

“It will then join the A55 at Junction 34 Ewloe Interchange and will accompany the vehicle to the England/Wales border.”

“Thank you in advance for your co-operation and patience.”