Posted: Fri 1st Oct 2021

Warning issued over online scammers impersonating police to issue fake Covid fines

A warning has been issued over online scammers impersonating police in order to dupe people into paying fake Covid fines.

North Wales Police said it had been made aware of the scam, where the perpetrators claim to be prosecuting people for failing to wear masks in public.

Victims are then advised that an immediate £100 card payment should be made via a website link to avoid immediate prosecution.

North Wales Police has cautioned people to be on their guard.

The force said: “We are aware of a recent scam that attempted to lure the public into paying fake fines.

“Be careful with any unexpected requests for payment. Take steps to verify their validity before taking any action or clicking on any links.”



