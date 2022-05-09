Warning as car key burglars target Flintshire properties over weekend

Police have warned that thieves have been targeting properties with BMWs parked outside over the weekend.

Officers say suspects are finding ways to enter properties in order to steal the keys to vehicles.

They have urged residents in Flintshire and Wrexham to be vigilant and take steps to stop thieves from breaking in and stealing their vehicles.

North Wales Police Designing Out Crime Officer Kelsey Reed said:

“Over the weekend we have had a number of reports across Wrexham and Flintshire of properties being targeted where there is a BMW on the drive.”

“These suspects are finding ways to enter the property in order to steal the keys and vehicle.”

“Please be mindful of your home security should you have any high powered vehicles on the driveway and stay vigilant to any suspicious activity.”

“Make sure the car keys are not easily accessible in the property and if you have a house alarm make sure it is set during the night and when the property is left vacant.”

“Be mindful to any changes around your home, such as CCTV cameras or security lights tampered with.”

“Should you notice any suspicious activity please report to 101.”