Walkers urged to plan ahead before Easter trips to Yr Wyddfa

Visitors planning Easter trips to Yr Wyddfa are being urged to prepare properly, follow safety advice, and consider the pressures on local communities and emergency services.

Eryri National Park Authority, along with North Wales Police, Llanberis Mountain Rescue and other partners, has launched a fresh appeal as one of the UK’s most popular mountains braces for an expected surge in footfall.

With more than 60 call-outs already this year, Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team is experiencing record demand.

The Easter period, with its warmer weather and school holidays, is often one of the busiest and most challenging times for the volunteer-led service.

Gruff Owen, Chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, warned that the public must understand the limits of rescue resources.

“Easter is a particularly challenging time for our dedicated volunteers,” he said.

“Walkers and climbers should be aware we could already be committed to rescues elsewhere on the mountain and injured casualties may have to wait longer than usual for a response.”

“Many incidents can be avoided with proper preparation and awareness. We urge all visitors to take essential safety precautions before any outdoor adventure. Always check the weather, research the route, and carry the right gear.”

The advice centres on three key questions promoted by the AdventureSmart campaign:

Am I confident I have the skills and knowledge for the day?

Do I know what the weather will be like?

Do I have the right gear?

Practical checklists and route planning tools are available at www.adventuresmart.uk.

Parking and congestion issues are another concern, particularly at popular starting points like Pen-y-Pass, Llanberis, and Nant Gwynant.

Visitors are strongly advised to pre-book parking at Pen-y-Pass and to avoid illegal or dangerous parking, which has historically blocked access for emergency services.

Chief Inspector Steve Pawson of North Wales Police said people need to be realistic about their abilities and better prepared before setting off.

“Our mountain rescue teams are volunteers – who regularly put themselves in danger to rescue others,” he said.

“By having a little more knowledge and preparation, many avoidable incidents could be prevented. Planning where you’ll park is just as important as what kit you bring. Use park and ride facilities and public transport wherever possible.”

The call for responsible behaviour goes beyond mountain safety.

Visitors are reminded to follow the Countryside Code, which includes keeping dogs under control, taking litter home, and respecting farm boundaries and wildlife habitats.

Angela Jones, Eryri National Park Authority’s Head of Partnerships, added:

“Eryri is here for everyone to enjoy, but enjoyment must go hand in hand with responsibility. Planning ahead, respecting the landscape, and making safe choices ensures this special place remains protected.”

The public are also reminded that if an emergency does occur while outdoors, they should call 999 and ask for Mountain Rescue.