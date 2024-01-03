Walk-In flu clinics open in Flintshire amid rise in flu cases

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has announced that all eligible adults can now receive their flu vaccine by simply walking into one of the community vaccination clinics, without any need for a prior appointment.

This initiative which began this week will significantly ease the process of obtaining vital flu protection.

Public Health Wales has reported a "concerning" increase in flu cases throughout the region.

With flu now actively circulating alongside COVID-19 and other winter viruses, the health board's move comes at a critical time.

The number of patients testing positive for flu in hospitals has seen a notable increase in recent weeks, raising alarms about the potential impact on local NHS services during the winter peak.

The flu vaccine is heralded as the best defence against the virus.

It is designed not only to prevent individuals from contracting flu but also to reduce the severity of symptoms for those who do catch the virus.

Additionally, it plays a significant role in limiting the spread of flu within the community, thereby protecting vulnerable groups and easing the seasonal strain on healthcare facilities.

So far, over 270,000 people in North Wales have boosted their protection against flu by getting vaccinated this winter.

The vaccination clinics, starting from January 2, will offer both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 Autumn booster.

Eligible adults will have the choice to receive one or both of these vaccines.

The health board has made it easy to access these clinics by providing information on locations, dates, and times on their website, where eligibility criteria are also available.

Besides these walk-in clinics, many GP surgeries and community pharmacies continue to offer the flu vaccine.

For children aged two and three, as of August 31, 2022, a painless nasal spray flu vaccine is available from GP surgeries.

Schoolchildren from Reception to Year 11 can also get the spray flu vaccine at catch-up clinics organized by school immunization teams. Parents are advised to watch for more details through their schools.

For those who have already received an appointment letter for their COVID-19 Autumn booster, there is flexibility.

Individuals can either stick to their scheduled appointment or opt to visit a vaccination center earlier.

In such cases, there is no need to cancel the pre-arranged appointment. Those attending their scheduled appointments can also receive the flu vaccine if they haven't already done so this winter.

The health board requests those who choose the walk-in option to be patient, as there might be short wait times during busy periods.

Here are the upcoming community vaccination clinic dates in Flintshire, starting from January 3, 2024:

Ewloe Sports and Social Club, Mold Road, Ewloe, CH5 3AU

Sessions: 8.40am to 5.30pm

Dates:

Wednesday, January 3 Friday, January 5 Wednesday, January 10 Friday, January 12 Wednesday, January 17 Friday, January 19 Wednesday, January 24 Friday, January 26 Wednesday, January 31



Mold Rugby Club, Chester Road, Mold, CH7 1UF

Sessions: 8.40am to 5.30pm

Dates:

Thursday, January 4 Thursday, January 11 Thursday, January 18 Thursday, January 25



Flint Town Hall, Holywell Street, Flint, CH6 5NW

Sessions: 8.40am to 5.30pm (except noted)

Dates:

Thursday, January 4 Monday, January 8 (8.40am to 5pm)



St Peter's Church, Rosehill, Holywell, CH8 7TL

Sessions: 8.40am to 5.30pm

Dates:

Monday, January 8 Monday, January 15 Monday, January 22 Monday, January 29



Panton Surgery, Halkyn Road, Holywell, CH8 7TZ

Sessions: 8.40am to 5.30pm

Dates:

Saturday, January 6 Saturday, January 13



