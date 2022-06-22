Wales World Cup success leads to £4m investment in grassroots facilities

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has said £4m will be invested directly into grassroots facilities as a result of Wales’ World Cup qualification.

The FAW says its vision is to create “a leading football nation, one where the game is inclusive, accessible, and successful – from park football to the world stage – a global, local Cymru.”

When announcing this new funding, FAW Chief Executive, Noel Mooney said: “As we strive to create a leading football nation, it’s vitally important that the FAW and its funding partners step up and take full advantage of the opportunity that qualification for the World Cup presents us.”

“Grassroots facilities for football across Cymru are particularly poor and our key strategic objective is to tackle this now.”

“We want to build grassroots clubs across Cymru that act as wellness spaces for the community and to drive the Cymru football movement forward through health, culture, music, language, sustainability, equality, diversity and inclusion.”

“We cannot do this without significant support from Welsh Government, Local Authorities and DCMS but today we demonstrate our complete commitment to addressing the chronic issues in Cymru’s grassroots football facilities to enable girls and boys to play football in decent conditions.”

Gareth Bale, Cymru Captain, added: “We are delighted that qualifying for the World Cup Finals also means that grassroots clubs across Wales will benefit as the FAW support the development of inspirational, fit-for-purpose facilities.”

FAW President, Steve Williams said: “We have a once in a generation chance to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation both on and off the pitch by partnering with our members and stakeholders to promote, develop and care for the people who will want to take part in sport as a direct result of Cymru playing at its first World Cup since 1958.

“Improvement in our grassroots facilities is crucial to this so that football and other sports can continue to be successful in the future. We don’t want to wait another 64 years for a Cymru appearance at the World Cup.”

In May, the FAW announced the first phase of the Grassroots Facilities Fund programme with £3.2 million worth of work beginning on 47 projects across the country.

The Grassroots Facilities Fund was developed by the FAW and other stakeholder investors, including Welsh Government, UK Government, Sport Wales, UEFA and FIFA.

Over the summer and early autumn, the FAW will announce the next rounds of funding for grassroots football and will set out how organisations can apply.

[Photo: FAW]