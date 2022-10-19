Wales failing to meet the needs of metastatic breast cancer patients, Senedd told

Listen to this article

The Senedd’s Petitions Committee has successfully called for an urgent debate following a petition signed by over 14,000 people, which is calling for better care for people with metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

On Wednesday, Members of the Senedd from across Wales will debate the concerns raised in the petition at a Plenary meeting, the full meeting of the Senedd.

Tassia Haines from Baglan, who set up the petition, has been living with MBC for over two years and is just 30 years old.

Tassia has been campaigning for urgent action to improve treatment and care for MBC and in an open letter to the Welsh Government and in her petition to the Senedd, she said:

“I must inform you, Wales is failing when it comes to meeting the needs of MBC patients, according to us – the people dying from the disease and the close people supporting those with MBC.

“Imagine having the knowledge that you are not only slowly dying but are also having elements of your identity and life robbed by this invisible, vastly misunderstood disease?

“Can you comprehend what it is like to navigate your final months/years between disability, pain and death? And in my case be too sick to pursue a career and have a family, but is not sick enough to die, just yet?

“Now consider the feeling of impending dread as you realise the system you supported your whole life withheld the knowledge from you that could have potentially prevented this from happening and is also making you face your end alone?

“We’re calling upon the Health Minister to help make the central changes to bring back best practice within MBC and meet the needs of patient care. Due to the lack of data of those living with MBC and their needs in Wales we feel this letter is an important step forward to represent our issues and desires for change.”

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, Chair of the Senedd’s Petitions Committee added:

“I am extremely concerned about the issues raised by Tassia and those who have supported this petition. On receiving this powerful petition, we as a Committee have called for urgent action.

“We have written to the Welsh Government to find out what is being done to address the issues raised and we have called for an urgent debate in the Senedd to raise awareness of the problems facing people with metastatic breast cancer.

“We’re always very grateful to people in Wales who bring serious issues to our attention through the petitions process and we will continue to press for action to help those affected.”

The petition is calling for:

Every person with Metastatic breast cancer (MBC) in Wales to have access to a dedicated secondary breast cancer clinical nurse specialist. A collection of data of those living and being treated for MBC in Wales.

The petition to the Senedd has gathered over 14,000 signatures and the petitioners have sent an open letter to the Minister for Health and Social Services on behalf of metastatic breast cancer patients and their carers to show the need for improved quality of life and more support for those living with MBC.

The Petitions Committee has secured a debate in Plenary on Wednesday 19 October and MBC campaigners, including Tassia Haines, will be attending to watch

Read Next