Wales boxing champ congratulated by his Flintshire school after hard fought junior title bid

A Wales boxing champion has been congratulated by his school after achieving silver in the recent Junior and Youth Three Nations GB 2022 competition.

Samson Lowry, 16, attends Flint High School and has been boxing for six years.

Despite only having competed in two bouts in the last twenty-eight months due to the pandemic, Samson got through to the semi-finals in the Junior level of the competition, representing his country and scooping the silver medal.

In a hard fought final bout, he narrowly lost out on gold in a split decision on points.

To compete at this level boxers must be invited, and decisions are based on performance.

Samson was delighted to receive a call from the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association (WABA) to take part in the prestigious event, hosted by England Boxing at the Barnsley Metrodome, having been selected for his natural ability and fitness.

In 2018 and 2019, Samson picked up gold and silver medals respectively at the Odivelas Box Cup in Lisbon, an international boxing tournament. Also in 2019, he achieved silver at the East Midlands Box Club tournament.

Samson trains three to four nights a week at Clwyd Boxing Club North Wales in Rhyl under head coach Daryl Jones and does roadwork (running) three times a week, as well as working out in the gym.

His great grandad was a pro-boxer, although Samson never met him, but it’s his mum, Collette, and dad, Tyrone, who has had a lifelong interest in the sport, who have encouraged Samson to make the most of his own talent.

Proud dad, Tyrone, who also helps coach his son, said: “Samson is really getting somewhere now. His training regime is hard work, but he has a natural ability and, once he’s in the ring, it’s as though a switch is flicked, he is so powerful. It’s amazing to watch him in action.

Clwyd Boxing Club does fantastic work with these youngsters and encourages them to aim high, it’s an excellent facility. Boxing helps with fitness, positive mental attitude, discipline and, above all, respect for others.”

Having just finished his GCSEs, Samson will be leaving school to pursue a career as a personal trainer. He is due to start training with Achieve More Training at the start of July and after three months will start an apprenticeship with a gym in Flintshire.

Clare Millington, acting headteacher, said: “Our congratulations to Samson for his excellent achievement at the GB Three Nations competition, we are so proud of him. Samson is an inspirational student who has managed his schoolwork alongside his extensive training schedule and competitions. He is a brilliant role model for younger students, and we wish him every success for the future.”

Samson said: “It feels great to be back in the ring competing again after the pandemic. I would like to thank school for always encouraging me in my boxing and giving me time off for competitions. I’m looking forward to becoming a PT and helping other people to achieve their fitness goals.”