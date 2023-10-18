Vulnerable households urged not to miss out on Warm Home Discount again
National Energy Action (NEA) is urging vulnerable households not to miss out on a vital £150 energy bill rebate this winter.
Last year, complex alterations to the Warm Home Discount scheme left about 500,000 previously eligible people unable to directly access the rebate.
Another 300,000, still theoretically eligible, found the revamped scheme’s requirements puzzling and missed out, leaving over 800,000 vulnerable households unsupported.
Lisa Pollitt, an energy adviser at NEA, commented on the distressing consequences of these changes: “Many can’t afford heating, saddled with soaring energy debts. Daily, we hear of their struggles. It’s essential that those eligible secure this support.”
The Warm Home Discount scheme has reopened for applications this week.
Since 2017, the UK Government has shared data with energy suppliers, aiming for automatic rebates.
However, many households still confront application hurdles. The NEA highlighted discrepancies in the scheme across UK regions, exacerbating the complexity.
Peter Smith, NEA’s Director of Policy and Advocacy, voiced his concerns: “Although the Warm Home Discount was designed to auto-assist eligible households, many face additional challenges. Some are even asked for an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), costing over £100. It’s disheartening for individuals, especially when they contribute to this policy through their bills.”
The charity stresses the urgency for reforms to the scheme, but believes changes might not come soon enough for this winter.
The rebate has seen a mere £10 rise over a decade, even as energy bills surged by £800 annually since the energy crisis began.
A recent YouGov survey indicated a third of British adults might struggle with heating costs this winter without governmental financial aid.
Alongside over 140 organisations, NEA has petitioned the UK Government for augmented support and future-focused solutions like a social tariff.
Despite their efforts, a government response is absent, and millions brace for escalating bills, anticipated to spike again in January. Ofgem recently reported energy debt at a record £2.6 billion, attributed to surging wholesale prices, the ongoing energy crisis, and broader economic strains.
Despite their efforts, a government response is absent, and millions brace for escalating bills, anticipated to spike again in January. Ofgem recently reported energy debt at a record £2.6 billion, attributed to surging wholesale prices, the ongoing energy crisis, and broader economic strains.

Concluding, Smith warned: "The Warm Home Discount isn't adequate. With cost-of-living stresses intensifying, many face a dire winter without government backing. Echoing Martin Lewis, this is a grave concern affecting millions. Government action is imperative."
