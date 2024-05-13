MS expresses ‘grave concerns’ over extent of large-scale housing development between Hawarden and Mancot

A huge development of 300 homes that would effectively merge two Deeside villages has been condemned by Plaid Cymru’s North Wales Senedd Member.

Llyr Gruffydd MS visited the Gladstone Way site recently to see the extent of the development for himself.

Castle Green Homes submitted a planning application for the new housing development on a 27.33-acre site located west of Gladstone Way.

The site, currently agricultural land, is designated for residential development in the Flintshire Local Development Plan.

The proposal includes 105 homes classed as affordable housing.

According to Castle Green’s website, the homes will range from one-to-four-bedroom properties, including various types such as flats, terraced, semi-detached, and detached houses, catering to a diverse group of buyers.

The proposed housing estate will join the villages of Hawarden and Mancot to create what Mr Gruffydd has described as “a single sprawling conurbation.”

“This development will severely impact local infrastructure. The school, local GP surgeries and the local road network are already struggling to cope. This development will only make matters worse.”

Local campaigners have already submitted 2,500 objections as the planning application comes before Flintshire Council’s planning committee later this month.

Mr Gruffydd met with campaigners and local councillor Sam Swash near the site to learn about their concerns.

Cllr Swash said: “The campaign against this housing development has been the biggest of its kind in Flintshire’s recent history.”

“Despite that, it has still been put forward as an allocated site in Flintshire’s Local Development Plan, leading to the submission of this planning application.”

“It represents the culmination of landowners, private developers, the County Council, and the Welsh Government teaming up in the interests of private profit at the expense of the residents of Hawarden and Mancot.”

“We very much welcome Llyr Gruffydd’s support for our campaign in opposing this recklessly irresponsible scheme, as well as Llyr and his colleagues efforts in the Senedd to expose the anti-democratic nature of Local Development Plans in North Wales, from Flintshire to Wrexham.”

Mr Gruffydd added: “Flintshire County Council planning department must take into consideration the local concerns over the development.”

“Although there is need for new homes in the area, this development is far from being suitable for a community like Hawarden.”

“Planning policy needs to be far more empathetic to local needs when considering housing developments.”

“We need more housing provision, but the need to be the right homes in the right places.”

“I’m also concerned about the loss of prime agricultural land at a time when we need to consider food security.”

“It’s ironic, isn’t it, that the Labour Welsh Government is insisting that farmers put aside agricultural land for trees and wildlife habitat while on the other hand enabling large housing developers to Tarmac over swathes of open countryside.”