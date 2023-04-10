Vodafone broadband customers in Flintshire experiencing connectivity issues
Vodafone broadband customers throughout the UK are experiencing connectivity issues this morning after an unanticipated outage impacted the provider’s services.
The problems started around 7.40 am, by 9.30am over 2,800 users were reporting that their internet was not working, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks service outages.
The outage seems to primarily affect landline internet connections.
Residents in parts of North Wales including Flintshire and Denbighshire have posted messages on social media stating they are having issues with Vodafone broadband
In response, Vodafone has tweeted: “We’re currently investigating the broadband connection queries. Our dedicated teams are working to get everything restored as quickly as possible.
