VAR lite and Friday night football – FAW announces new six-year strategy for JD Cymru Premier

Welsh football is poised for an exciting future as the Association of Wales (FAW) announces a sweeping new six-year strategy for the JD Cymru Premier.

The ambitious initiative aims to significantly enhance the league’s competitiveness, administration, community ties, and commercial viability.

The forthcoming changes include the introduction of VAR Light, a cost-effective version of the technology used in the Premier League, designed to improve decision-making and the overall quality of matches.

Alongside this technological advancement, the league will undergo a structural transformation moving to Friday night games.

“The 2026/27 season marks a pivotal moment with the launch of a revamped Cymru Premier format. Details of the new league structure will be announced in September 2024 culminating in the exciting transition to Friday night football, offering fans a vibrant matchday experience.” FAW has said.

A cornerstone of the strategy is the commitment to professionalising club administration.

Over £1 million will be invested to raise administrative standards across the league.

This funding will support operational roles, legal structuring, and new training programs that are essential for club development.

In addition to administrative improvements, the FAW is dedicating resources to enhance the on-pitch product.

An investment of £860,000 will focus on securing professional contracts for players, refining the loan system and providing clubs with enhanced support for European competitions.

Community engagement is also a major focus, with plans to establish supporter boards and develop strategic community programs that aim to strengthen the bonds between clubs and their local areas.

To build the league’s brand and extend its reach both domestically and internationally, a further £1 million will be allocated.

This investment will go towards crafting a new brand vision, boosting digital content, and aiding clubs in enhancing their individual brands.

The strategy also includes an investment in facilities, with £1 million earmarked for improving stadiums, which will enrich matchday experiences and upgrade stadium aesthetics.

The FAW stated, “This is a landmark moment for the top flight of domestic men’s football in Wales, the Football Association of Wales has introduced an ambitious strategy aimed at improving the JD Cymru Premier both on and off the pitch.”

“The strategy encompasses a range of initiatives designed to enhance the league’s competitiveness, administration, brand visibility, community engagement, and commercial viability. The JD Cymru Premier strategy is built upon several key pillars, each focused on advancing various aspects of the league.”