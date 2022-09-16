Urgent appeal launched by Flintshire Foodbank as essential supplies run out

Listen to this article

A foodbank has launched an urgent appeal for help as demand grows amid soaring costs.

Flintshire Foodbank has said that it is completely out of stock of some essential items and running critically low on others.

Foodbank usage has already risen across the UK, with the Trussell Trust network providing 50% more parcels to people in recent months.

A post on Flintshire Foodbank’s Facebook page thanked “everyone for your continued support.”

It adds: “Unfortunately, we have had to do several of these posts recently, and with growing demand, this may be something we have to do more often. So thank you for your patience.”

“We are completely out of stock (O/S) of some of our essential items, and running very low on others.”

“The list below shows which items are needed in order of priority.”

“If you are able to, we would be very grateful for any donations.”

“Donating to our warehouse is the quickest way to get food out into our centres, we will be next open on Tuesday 9am-2pm.”

“Otherwise, you can donate at a local donation point or supermarket.”

“We could not continue without your generous donations and support.”

The Trussell Trust says it expects more and more people to be forced to access food banks unless the government takes immediate action to ensure the social security system provides people with enough support to afford the essentials.

The charity has published new research highlighting the devastating impact the cost of living crisis is having on people forced to survive on the lowest incomes.

The charity is urging new Prime Minister Liz Truss to address soaring living costs, which are leading to more people using food banks, in the emergency budget expected on 21 September.

It comes as 38% of people said they’d gone a whole day with no food at all or just one meal, in the last month, because they couldn’t afford to buy food.

A YouGov survey of 1,846 people in receipt of Universal Credit during August 2022, found more than two million people had skipped meals across the previous three months to keep up with other essential costs.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said: “We are deeply concerned that 40% of people claiming Universal Credit are skipping meals, as winter approaches, and this is only going to get worse for people who already struggling to get by.

“It’s wrong that people are missing meals and are unable to afford to cook, because they are sick or disabled or caring for someone.

“The reality is that, instead of providing a lifeline when our circumstances change, financial support such as Universal Credit is leaving people – 41% of whom are working – without enough income to stay warm, fed and dry.

“It’s pushing people to the doors of food banks, and that’s simply not right. If people are to have enough money to live with dignity, we need strong systems that lift us out of hardship rather than plunging us deeper into poverty.

“The government must act now to protect people from harm. This means at least doubling the additional support offered to people on the lowest incomes and rethinking the deductions from the very payments that are meant to help them.

“If you agree everyone should be able to afford life’s essentials, join us in calling for a stronger social security system that provides security every day, not just in times of national crisis.”

