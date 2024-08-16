UK and Welsh Governments unite on rail reforms

Ministers from Wales and Westminster have reached an agreement to work together on comprehensive rail reforms, aiming to enhance infrastructure and deliver improved services for passengers across Wales.

The agreement to ‘work in partnership’ was made during a key inter-ministerial meeting held in London, attended by Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport, and North Wales, and Lord Hendy, the UK Government Rail Minister.

The discussions focused on several Welsh Government priorities, particularly the development of a locally empowered business unit for Great British Railways in Wales.

Additionally, the talks emphasized the importance of delivering on commitments to establish a Welsh rail enhancements programme and ensuring that Wales has a greater influence over the specification of cross-border services.

Ken Skates MS expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I’m excited about the UK Government’s plans for rail reform. We’ve committed to working in partnership, alongside industry, to shape a bright future for rail in Wales.”

Mr Skates highlighted the recent decision to end the rail franchising system, a move that he believes will facilitate the integration of rail with bus services under the vision of “One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket.” This integration is expected to simplify travel across the region, enhancing the overall experience for passengers.

Lord Hendy, who played a key role in the Union Connectivity Review commissioned by the UK Government in 2021, echoed this commitment to improving rail services.

“We are determined to reform our railways to deliver better services for passengers across all of Great Britain,” he said, emphasizing the need for a modern, integrated network that puts passengers at its core.

The Union Connectivity Review, led by Lord Hendy, recommended several significant upgrades, including the electrification of the coastal main line across North Wales between Crewe and Holyhead and further modernisation of the northern sections of the West Coast Main Line.

These upgrades, along with other potential cross-border enhancements such as the route between Wrexham and Merseyside, are seen as vital to improving socio-economic ties between border communities in Wales and England.