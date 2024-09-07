UK airports ranked by Which? – Manchester T3 takes the bottom spot for third year running

For the third year in a row, Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 has finished at the bottom of the annual Which? airport survey, while Liverpool John Lennon Airport soared to the top with the highest customer satisfaction rating.

Conducted in April 2024, the survey asked nearly 5,000 passengers to rate their experiences across 11 categories, including queue times, staff friendliness, seating availability, and the cleanliness of facilities.

The results show a stark contrast between the experiences at smaller, regional airports like Liverpool John Lennon and larger hubs such as Manchester, highlighting the challenges bigger airports face in providing a smooth travel experience.

Smaller Airports Outperform Bigger Rivals

The Which? survey revealed that smaller airports continue to outshine their larger counterparts, offering passengers shorter queues, less crowded terminals, and a more relaxed atmosphere. Liverpool John Lennon Airport emerged as the top performer with an impressive customer score of 81%, receiving five-star ratings for its “friendly” staff, short queues at security, and overall efficiency.

As one of five airports to earn the prestigious Which? Recommended Provider Badge, Liverpool was praised for its smooth, hassle-free experience.

Travellers highlighted the ease of navigating the airport compared to Manchester, with one respondent describing it as a “smaller, friendlier airport, generally not too busy with smallish queues. It’s a far more pleasurable experience than its nearest rival, Manchester.”

The airport also scored four stars for its seating, toilets, baggage reclaim, wi-fi, and passport control, making it a standout choice for passengers seeking a stress-free travel experience.

In second place was London City Airport, which earned a customer score of 80%. Passengers appreciated the airport’s efficiency, noting its minimal queues and seamless service, which many found ideal for business travel and short-haul flights.

Manchester Terminal 3’s Continued Struggles

Despite being one of the UK’s largest international gateways, Manchester Airport Terminal 3 continued to underperform, finishing last with a customer score of just 37%.

The terminal received scathing feedback from passengers, particularly for its long security queues, lack of seating, and inadequate customer service.

It managed only one-star ratings in key areas such as seating, queues at security, and staff friendliness, with travellers expressing widespread frustration.

One respondent described the terminal as “queuing, queuing, queuing. Not enough staff, poorly trained, surly bordering on rude.” Another went further, lamenting, “Manchester T3 sums up everything that is bad about UK airports. Too many flights mean too many people crowded into a space not designed to take that many.”

Adding to passenger dissatisfaction, some of the terminal’s ‘moving walkways’ have been out of action since 2021 due to ongoing repair work, exacerbating frustrations for those navigating the airport.

Despite these challenges, Manchester Terminal 3 continues to operate as a key hub for international travel, although passengers clearly feel it has room for improvement.

Manchester’s Response

In response to the survey, Manchester Airport expressed disappointment, disputing the results. A spokesperson highlighted that the airport’s internal data showed 97% of passengers passed through security in less than 15 minutes, contrasting sharply with the Which? findings.

They also pointed to the £1.3 billion Manchester Airport Transformation Programme, which is already underway and aims to deliver “world-class” facilities by 2025. These upgrades, the spokesperson said, have already led to improvements in customer satisfaction.

Other UK Airport Rankings

Other Manchester terminals didn’t fare much better. Terminal 1, scheduled for closure next year, achieved a score of just 40%, while Terminal 2, which is undergoing a significant upgrade, managed a score of 51%, tying with Heathrow Terminal 4.

Belfast International was another airport that struggled in the survey, finishing just above Manchester’s terminals with a score of 44%. Passengers complained about lengthy baggage reclaim times and a lack of shops. However, nearby Belfast City (George Best) Airport performed significantly better, securing a score of 63%.

Among London airports, Luton received the lowest customer score, 47%, despite recent investments aimed at upgrading the facility. Passengers continued to report problems with seating and toilets, although they praised the airport’s relatively fast bag drop process.

Liverpool and London City Lead the Way

The survey results make it clear that smaller airports like Liverpool John Lennon and London City continue to deliver far better customer experiences than their larger counterparts. Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, remarked, “Flogging fast passes and filling terminals with retail spaces is a money spinner, but it’s not what passengers need. Smaller airports may not have as many shops or lounges, but they excel at getting passengers through quickly and efficiently.”