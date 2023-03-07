UEFA to refund all all 19,618 Liverpool fans who were at chaotic Champions League Final in Paris

UEFA has announced that it will refund all Liverpool fans who attended the Champions League final in Paris last year, in a move that is expected to cost £3million. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The decision comes after an independent review, published on Monday 13th February, concluded UEFA bears “primary responsibility” for the catastrophic organisational and safety failures that occurred at the Stade de France on 28th May 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report commissioned by UEFA cleared Liverpool supporters of any wrongdoing and highlighted their role in preventing a potential disaster. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report found that only the calmness of Liverpool fans prevented a “mass fatality catastrophe” after French police fired tear gas into the crowd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It also criticised the French Interior Minister, Gerard Darmanin, for inflating the numbers of ticketless fans “as an excuse to mask other failures.” UEFA had previously blamed Liverpool fans for the trouble at the final. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A UEFA statement, released on this morning., Tuesday, March 7, said: “UEFA will implement a special refund scheme for fans who were most affected when accessing the Stade de France on 28th May 2022.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Refunds will be available to all fans with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z, where the most difficult circumstances were reported.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In addition, all fans who according to the access control data did not enter the stadium before 21:00 CEST (the originally-scheduled kick-off time) or who were not able to enter the stadium at all will be eligible for a refund.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

