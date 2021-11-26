Two women from Flintshire have died in a collision on a Cheshire road last night.

The collision occurred just before 9.30pm on the A5117 near Parkgate Road, it involved a blue BMW and a silver Citreon.

Police have confirmed the driver of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Greenfield and the passenger of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Connah’s Quay were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheshire Police have released this statement: “At 9.28pm on Thursday 25 November police were called to reports of a collision on the A5117 near to Parkgate Road.”

“On arrival officers found that there had been a collision between a blue BMW and a silver Citreon.”

“Sadly the driver of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Greenfield, and the passenger of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Connahs Quay, were pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

“The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1141034 by calling 101 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report

