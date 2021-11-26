Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 26th Nov 2021

Updated: Fri 26th Nov

Two women from Flintshire have died in a collision on a Cheshire road last night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two women from Flintshire have died in a collision on a Cheshire road last night.

The collision occurred just before 9.30pm on the A5117 near Parkgate Road, it involved a blue BMW and a silver Citreon.

Police have confirmed the driver of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Greenfield and the passenger of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Connah’s Quay were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheshire Police have released this statement: “At 9.28pm on Thursday 25 November police were called to reports of a collision on the A5117 near to Parkgate Road.”

“On arrival officers found that there had been a collision between a blue BMW and a silver Citreon.”

“Sadly the driver of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Greenfield, and the passenger of the Citreon, a 20-year-old woman from Connahs Quay, were pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

“The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

[Stock image]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Fresh bid to turn Caergwrle pub into house after refusal over flood risk concerns

News

Football clubs across Wales to observe 1 minute silence in memory of Gary Speed 10 years after his tragic death

News

Storm Arwen: Flintshire Bridge to close from 11am today

News

Wales-specific Public Inquiry “crucial” says Older People’s Commissioner for Wales

News

College Christmas markets to bring festive cheer to Deeside this December

News

A5117 closed between Parkgate Road and Dunkirk Roundabout following serious collision

News

Union Connectivity Review proposes major overhaul to Welsh transport connections including A55

News

Almost £2.5 million was lost to criminals on Black Friday and Cyber Money last year – how to shop safely

News

Hawarden Cricket Club pledges a ‘zero tolerance towards racism and discrimination in all forms’

News





Read 444,771 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn