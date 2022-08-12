Two weeks of resurfacing work to get underway later this month in Drury

Listen to this article

Two weeks of resurfacing work to get underway later this month in Drury.

Work will begin on August 22 to resurface a 700-metre section of Burntwood Road from the A55 overbridge to the Drury Lane junction.

Work is expected to last two weeks depending on weather conditions.

The road will be closed on weekdays during the day times.

A diversion through Buckley, along Liverpool Road to Ewloe and St Davids Park will be in operation.

Flintshire Council has said that “to facilitate the works, a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5pm to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user. ”

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.

“The Council and our contractor, Tarmac Trading Ltd, apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”

Read Next