Posted: Mon 11th Apr 2022

Updated: Mon 11th Apr

Two men wanted by police in Flintshire ‘now located’ thanks to help from public

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two men wanted by police in Flintshire have now been arrested officers have confirmed.

North Flintshire Police had put out separate appeals earlier this month for help locating 33-year-old Samual Nicholas Allan and 18-year old Leon Mitchell, who has links to Connah’s Quay.

A warrant was issued for his arrest of Allan for suspected breach of his post-custodial supervision.

A warrant was also issued for the arrest of Mitchell who was wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a Community Order.

North Flintshire Police confirmed both men have now been arrested and have thanked the public for help locating them.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Further to our separate public appeals in relation to wanted males Leon Mitchell, 18, and Samual Nicholas Allan, 33, both males have now been located.”

“These men were wanted on warrant and were arrested by officers following information received from the public.”

“Thank you to everyone who assisted with our enquiries.”



