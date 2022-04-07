Two candidates will be elected to Flintshire County Council without a single vote being cast

A number of candidates standing for County Council and Town and Community Councils in Flintshire will be elected unopposed in next month’s local government elections.

The elections will take place on Thursday, May 5, to elect county councillors to Flintshire County Council and to elect councillors to local Town and Community Councils in Flintshire.

Nomination papers were required to be submitted to the council no later than 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 5).

67 county councillors will be appointed to Flintshire Council across 45 electoral wards in the area.

It follows recent changes made by the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales, which have seen the number of councillors reduced from 70 and the number of wards from 57.

Denied a say

Voters in large parts of Wales will be denied a vote in this May’s local elections after dozens of council seats have already been decided before a single vote is cast.

New analysis by ERS Cymru estimates that 106,920 Welsh voters will be denied a say across Wales with elections effectively cancelled across the country.

Nine out of Wales’ 22 local authorities will see local representatives returned almost a month before polling day. In the worst-affected council area, Gwynedd, 30,722 voters will be denied a choice with 28 out of 69 already decided due to lack of competition.

Across Wales 74 councillors will be elected unopposed, leaving residents without a say over who represents them and their local areas – making decisions on key services such as health, housing and education.

In Flintshire, Steve Copple (Independent) is the only candidate standing in the Caerwys ward, he will be elected unopposed, the seat was previously held by Tudor Jones (Liberal Democrats).

Mike Allport (Independent) will be re-elected unopposed in Higher Kinnerton.

It means that nearly 6,000 voters in those two wards will not get a say in who represents them in the Flintshire Couty Council.

Flintshire Town and Community Councils

Four candidates standing in Flintshire Town and Community Councils will also be elected unopposed.

Peter Jones (Independent) is the only candidate standing in the Gwaenysgor ward for election to Trelawnyd & Gwaenysgor Community Council.

Richard Lloyd (Welsh Labour) is the only candidate standing in the Mold Junction ward – where there are four seats – for election to Saltney Town Council

Micheal Lewis-Jones (Independent) is the only candidate standing in the Rhewl Mostyn ward for election to Mostyn Community Council.

Jan Jones (no party given) is the only candidate standing in the Pontybodkin ward for election to Llanfynydd Community Council.

Several wards across Flintshire Town and Community Councils have failed to field a full quota of candidates.

Jess Blair, Director ERS Cymru said: “For over 100,000 voters in Wales May’s elections have been effectively cancelled.

“Local elections are the cornerstone of our democracy – a chance for local people to have their say over how their local area is run and, importantly, over who represents them. But yet again thousands of voters are being denied a voice with results decided weeks before polling day.

“Uncontested seats are yet another symptom of our broken First Past the Post system – one which creates safe seats for some candidates and parties but no-go areas for others.

“However, we now have an opportunity to break this unhealthy cycle and give local democracy a much-needed shot in the arm.”

For the first time, local councils in Wales have the opportunity to switch over to the more proportional single transferable vote, which is already used in Scotland.

“This would mean politicians will have to fight for every vote as well as ending the scourge of safe seats and travesty of contests being won without a single vote being cast.”

Here is the full list of candidates standing in each ward published by Flintshire Council:

Argoed and New Brighton

Number of seats: two

Mared Eastwood – Liberal Democrats

Paul Andrew Jewell – Green Party

Chesleigh Kearney – Independent

Hilary McGuill – Liberal Democrats

Jack William Morris – Plaid Cymru

Graham John Sherwood – Labour

Bagillt

Number of seats: two

David Binns – Green Party

Rob Davies – Independent

Kevin Rush – Labour

Broughton North East

Number of seats: one

Barrie Gregory – Independent

Billy Mullin – Labour

Raphaëlle Soffe – Conservative

Broughton South

Number of seats: two

Penny Brett-Roberts – Independent

Duncan Clubbe – Conservative

Chrissy Gee – Independent

Mike Lowe – Labour

Ryan James McKeown – Labour

Brynford and Halkyn

Number of seats: two

Jean Davies – Conservative

Ray Faulder-Jones – Conservative

Simon Jones – Labour

Colin Legg – Independent

Buckley: Bistre East

Number of seats: two

Vivienne Blondek – Labour

Adie Drury – Labour

Richard Jones – Independent

Arnold Woolley – Independent

Buckley: Bistre West

Number of seats: two

David John Ellis – Independent

Carolyn Mary Preece – Labour

Dan Rose – Labour

Buckley: Mountain

Number of seats: one

Carol Ann Ellis – Independent

Kenneth Harry Preece – Labour

Buckley: Pentrobin

Number of seats: two

Dennis Hutchinson – Independent

Mike Peers – Independent

Dan Preece – Labour

Emma Louise Preece – Labour

Caergwrle

Number of seats: one

Suzanne Foy – Independent

Dave Healey – Labour

Caerwys

Number of seats: one

Steve Copple – Independent

Cilcain

Number of seats: one

Aled Hanson – Labour

Andrew John Pankhurst – Liberal Democrats

Owen Thomas – Independent

Connah’s Quay Central

Number of seats: Two

Bernie Attridge – Independent

Ryan O’Gorman – Labour

Debbie Owen – Independent

Tracey Sutton Postlethwaite – Labour

Connah’s Quay: Golftyn

Number of seats: two

Beverley Futia – Labour

Andy Hughes – Independent

Franko Richardson – Independent

Paul Shotton – Labour

Dave Vernon – Reform UK

Connah’s Quay South

Number of seats: two

Bill Crease – Independent

Ian Dunbar – Labour

Ian Smith – Labour

Steven David Tattum – Liberal Democrats

Antony Stephen Wren – Independent

Connah’s Quay: Wepre

Number of seats: one

Marie Goble – Liberal Democrats

Roz Mansell – Independent

Katie O’Connor – Green Party

Martin White – Labour

Flint: Castle

Number of seats: one

Steve Jones – Independent

Kathryn Price – Green Party

Ian Roberts – Labour

Flint: Coleshill and Trelawny

Number of seats: three

Paul Cunningham – Labour

Carol Ann Griffiths – Independent

Karl Jones – Independent

Michelle Perfect – Labour

Vicky Perfect – Labour

Nefyn Roberts – Conservative

Flint: Oakenholt

Number of seats: one

Mel Buckley – Labour

Rita Johnson – Independent

Greenfield

Number of seats: one

Rosetta Dolphin – Independent

Mike Jones – Labour

Matt Sprake – Conservative

Gwernaffield and Gwernymynydd

Number of seats: two

Huw Claydon – Labour

David Coggins Cogan – Liberal Democrats

Kathy Cracknell – Conservative

Adele Davies-Cooke – Conservative

Christopher Harris – Green Party

Saffron Hulson – Independent

Klara Lethbridge – Liberal Democrats

Hawarden: Aston

Number of seats: two

Gillian Louise Brockley – Labour

Helen Brown – Independent

George Hardcastle – Independent

Hawarden: Ewloe

Number of seats: two

Janet Anne Axworthy – Independent

Lesley Evans – Conservative

Christopher Goble – Liberal Democrats

Dave Mackie – Independent

Linda Thomas – Labour

Hawarden: Mancot

Number of seats: two

George Chawner – Independent

Ralph Small – Independent

Sam Swash – Labour

Ant Turton – Independent

Higher Kinnerton

Number of seats: one

Mike Allport – Independent

Holywell Central

Number of seats: one

Ted Palmer – Labour

Daniel Thomas – Independent

Holywell East

Number of seats: one

Ian Hodge – Independent

Joe Johnson – Labour

Theresa Murray – Liberal Democrats

Emma Ward – Conservative

Holywell West

Number of seats: one

Lynda Ann Carter – Independent

Paul Johnson – Labour

Hope

Number of seats: one

John Dickin – Independent

Gladys Healey – Labour

Leeswood

Number of seats: one

Joseph Caruana – Independent

Ray Hughes – Labour

Shaun Owen – Independent



Llanasa and Trelawnyd

Number of seats: two

Glyn Banks – Independent

Tom Beal – Independent

Rachel Bolger – Green Party

Gina Maddison – Labour

Timothy James Garner Roberts – Conservative

Llanfynydd

Number of seats: one

Tim Holt – Independent

Dave Hughes – Labour

Mold: Broncoed

Number of seats: one

Haydn Bateman – Independent

Teresa Carberry – Labour

Tim Maunders – Conservative

Gareth Derek Williams – Independent

Mold East

Number of seats: one

Paul Beacher – Independent

Chris Bithell – Labour

Mold South

Number of seats: one

David Anthony Blainey – Green Party

Geoff Collett – Labour

Bob Gaffey – Plaid Cymru

Edward David Goble – Liberal Democrats

Haydn Wynne Jones – Independent

Mold West

Number of seats: one

Tina Susan Claydon – Labour

Joanne Edwards – Liberal Democrats

Brian Lloyd – Independent

Geoffrey Matthias – Independent

Mostyn

Number of seats: one

Pam Banks – Independent

Patrick Heesom – Independent

Lee Lavery – Green Party

Heather Alison Prydderch – Liberal Democrats

Les Waymont – Conservative

Northop

Number of seats: two

Paul Ashley – Independent

Marion Bateman – Independent

Ben Goldsborough – Labour

Tony Sharps – Independent

Uzma Sikander – Liberal Democrats

Linda Thew – Independent

Pen-y-ffordd

Number of seats: two

Alasdair Ibbotson – Labour

Roy Alan Wakelam – Independent

David Walker – Labour

David Williams – Independent

Queensferry and Sealand

Number of seats: two

Roger Cracknell – Conservative

Christine Jones – Labour

Lesley Povey – Independent

Lionel Prouve – Liberal Democrats

Dale Selvester – Independent

David Wisinger – Labour

Saltney Ferry

Number of seats: two

Veronica Gay – Independent

Richard Lloyd – Labour

Jason Shallcross – Independent

Shelly Streeter – Labour

Kinza Sutton – Conservative

Shotton East and Shotton Higher

Number of seats: two

Ron Davies – Labour

David Evans – Labour

Mike Evans – Independent

Kelly Evans-Brown – Independent

Shotton West

Number of seats: one

Sean Bibby – Labour

Steve Biffo Griffiths – Independent

Treuddyn

Number of seats: one

Eva Bech – Labour

Allan Marshall – Independent

Jonny Sheppard – Independent

Whitford

Number of seats: one

Chris Dolphin – Independent

Helen Papworth – Labour