Two arrested as police seize drugs, cash and weapons in Flintshire

Two suspected dealers were arrested on Monday after a quantity of drugs, cash and weapons were seized in Flintshire.

Officers from North Flintshire Police were tipped off by a member of the public about drug dealing outside an address in Flint.

A vehicle and two houses in Flint and Mostyn were subsequently searched by police who went on to find “drug paraphernalia and offensive weapons.”

Police have now called on the public to report any suspected drug dealing activity to “help us build a bigger picture.”

In a statement on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Earlier this evening (Monday) we received a report of possible drug dealing taking place outside an address in Flint.”

“Officers attended at the location and two males and a vehicle were searched under section 23 Misuse of drugs act 1971.”

“A quantity of drugs suspected to be cannabis and money were located during the search and two males were arrested for possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.”

“A subsequent search of the males houses in Flint and Mostyn took place and drug paraphernalia and offensive weapons were seized.

Another positive result for Rota 4.”

“If you’re aware of drug dealing or suspicious activity taking place, please let us know.”

“Any information received may help us build a bigger picture of criminal activity in your area.”

Reports can be made via the online service: https://orlo.uk/wO72M or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111