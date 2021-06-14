Twenty new jobs will be created when Poundland opens Mold store later this month

A new Poundland store is set to open in Mold later this month.

The new store will add to the budget retailers network of stores across North Wales, including Flint, Wrexham, Prestatyn, Rhyl, Colwyn Bay, Llandudno and Bangor.

The 13,000 sq ft store in the town’s Ambrose Lloyd Centre will employ 20 staff.

Poundland has said its Mold business will feature its PEP&CO clothing ranges as well as PEP&CO Home which launched last year across the UK.

“Mold will have will very latest PEP&CO Home throws, cushions, photo frames and decorative pieces from its spring-summer 2021 collections.”

The new store will also offer Poundland’s range of chilled and frozen food that has been introduced to more than 120 stores as part of project Diamond Ice.

The chiller and freezer cabinets will stock a wide range of meals and snacks including ready-meals, pizzas, pies, frozen desserts and ice-cream, as well as barbecue foods.

For extra convenience, the store will have belted checkouts and trolleys, Poundland has said.

Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said: “We love being in North Wales and can’t wait to open our doors to welcome customers in Mold.

“We know from the response elsewhere that customers will love our PEP&CO clothing and homeware, while the addition of chilled and frozen foods means they’ll be able to buy more of what they need in a single shopping trip.”

Like all its stores, the Poundland new store will have barrier screens at checkouts and “thorough and regular cleaning regimes applied across the day.”

“Customers are asked to observe government guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.” Poundland has said.

The new Mold store will open at 9am on Saturday 26 June.