Transport Secretary secures safety upgrades for more rail services in North Wales

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport, and North Wales, visited Flint Station today, where he outlined plans to enhance rail services across the region.

As part of a broader £800 million investment by Transport for Wales (TfW), Ken Skates MS detailed upcoming improvements aimed at increasing rail capacity and improving passenger safety on the North Wales Mainline.

Speaking at Flint Station, he emphasised the importance of this investment for the future of rail travel in North Wales.

“I’m delighted that we now have firm plans in place to deliver this massive increase in rail capacity for North Wales,” he said.

“These safety upgrades will enable Transport for Wales to significantly increase connectivity with many more services, offering a real transport choice for communities in North Wales.”

The £800 million funding package is expected to deliver a 40% increase in rail capacity, with a corresponding 50% rise in services, according to TfW.

This expansion will be supported by the introduction of new CAF trains and the recruitment of additional drivers and train crew, enhancing both the frequency and reliability of services for passengers.

As part of these enhancements, a series of safety upgrades are planned along the North Wales Mainline.

This includes the closure of four level crossings, which will be replaced by safer alternatives such as footbridges.

At Pensarn, a temporary footbridge will be installed, to be later replaced by a permanent and fully accessible bridge.

Similarly, in Prestatyn, two nearby crossings will be closed, and a temporary speed restriction will be removed to improve safety and efficiency.

Ongoing consultations are also underway regarding the closure of a footpath crossing on the Deganwy branch line, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the safety measures being implemented.

During his visit, Mr Skates also inspected a range of improvements already in progress at Flint Station.

These upgrades include new passenger shelters, waiting rooms, toilet facilities, and a new seating area, all designed to enhance the overall passenger experience.

A standout feature of the renovation is the new, fully accessible footbridge, which provides step-free access at Flint Station for the first time, significantly improving accessibility for all passengers.

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, commented, “Working alongside the Welsh Government, we are determined to make major improvements to rail services right across Wales.”

“The unlocking of increased rail capacity in North Wales is just the beginning, and we will continue to work together to transform services for passengers for generations to come.”

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW, highlighted the importance of these changes for rail users.

“TfW is continuing to invest in and transform rail services in Wales and the Borders,” she said.

“These future changes will help us further improve the customer experience, increasing connectivity and offering more rail services for the people of North Wales.”

Last month, Jo Stevens MP raised doubts over the feasibility of a £1 billion plan to electrify the North Wales rail mainline, suggesting that funding may not be available.

The new Labour UK government is reviewing all infrastructure projects, including the electrification of the line, due to a £22 billion shortfall in public finances.

Although the electrification plan was a key proposal of the previous Conservative government, no formal development work has been undertaken since 2013.

The funding was expected to come from savings made by cancelling HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester. However, without a “remit letter” from the Department for Transport, the project cannot proceed.