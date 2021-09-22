A550 in Flintshire all lanes back open following earlier collision

Update: Earlier accident on A550 between A55 J35 (Dobbs Hill) and A549 Dirty Mile – All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier report: Police are warning drivers to avoid a section of the A550 in Flintshire following a collision.

The road is partially blocked between the roundabout junction with the A55 and Dobshill roundabout.

The carriageway from Dobshill roundabout towards the A55 is still open.

Traffic is building on approaches to Dobshill roundabout.

North Wales Police posted this message on social media: “The A550 between the roundabout junction with the A55 and Dobshill roundabout is closed due to a road traffic collision.”

“Please avoid the area and use other routes.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A550 between A55 J35 (Dobbs Hill) and A549 Dirty Mile.”