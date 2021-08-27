Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th Aug 2021

Updated: Fri 27th Aug

Delays on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

Traffic on a section of the A55 in Flintshire is very slow following an earlier collision.

Traffic Wales reported that one lane was blocked on an eastbound section of the road near Pentre Halkyn.

The vehicles have been cleared and all lanes are back open but lengthy delays remain.

Camera images show traffic backed up past the entry slip at junction 32.

Lates traffic report for the area states: “Very slow traffic due to earlier accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Lane one (of two) was blocked. Travel time is around 15 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.”



